Save your bacon: whip up a last-minute V Day feast for under R300

Forgot to make restaurant reservations for Valentine’s Day and now everything’s fully booked? This cheat's guide to whipping up a romantic feast for two will get you out of hot water.

We've put together three budget-friendly menus that are sure to go down well with that someone special — all you've got to do is pop past your favourite supermarket and pick up some convenience foods. The trick is to use a sprinkling of ingenuity to make the dishes look like your own creation.

Start by choosing your serving dishes — supermarket containers are a dead giveaway that you left everything to the last minute. Next set the scene; some flowers and candles on the table will show you've put in some effort. Lastly, add a few personal touches to the meal: incorporate some fresh herbs or a touch of spice, make your own salad dressing, or whip some cream for dessert.

THE SHARING-IS-CARING MENU

THE SUPERMARKET: Checkers

ON THE MENU:

For starters, play pick-up sticks with beef koftas served with a herby and spicy pesto dip.

For mains, serve up a gourmet pizza fresh from the oven with a ready-made salad. This pizza from Checkers, aptly named the Tuxedo, is a favourite of mine. It's a good interpretation of the original and is made with stone ground flour, but it’s the topping that really makes it — a generous spread of cream cheese with a hearty helping of caramelised balsamic onions, a sprinkling of bacon and feta cheese. Delicious.

A decadent pudding which combines white chocolate and caramel will sweeten the deal.