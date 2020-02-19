Got a taste for Greek food? You can learn to cook it yourself

Once you’re done preparing your dish(es), make an effort to move around and learn as much as possible from other stations to avoid leaving having learned to cook only the recipes you were provided with at your station.

While you do receive all the recipes after the class, it is ideal to make the dishes yourself in order to learn, and ask questions when you are unsure.

As with most classes, this one is more enjoyable to attend with a partner or group of friends. Themed cuisine classes cost between R405 and R480 per class and include a welcome drink and all ingredients to make the selected dishes of the night, which are enjoyed as a sit-down dinner after the cooking part of the evening.

Browne stocks a selection of beers and wines which are sold on a tab basis, so you can really get stuck into their motto: “We cook with wine, and sometimes we add it to the food.”