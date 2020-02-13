Recipes
Four quick tapas recipes for easy entertaining
Get a taste for tapas with these summer starters, which are all made for sharing
Loosely translated, tapas means “to cover”
There are several tales of how tapas began in Spain, but one of the most frequently cited is the version that suggests tapas began when late-afternoon bar patrons used small “coasters” of bread — which soon began to be topped with something tasty — to protect their tipple from thirsty flies.
Loosely translated, tapas means “to cover” and soon these small “coasters” became plates of light bites, such as grilled chorizo or marinated olives.
In the past decade or so, tapas has infiltrated the global cuisine scene, but of course this style of eating needn't be confined to restaurants. Ideal for eating in late summer’s lethargy, tapas are an enjoyably simple way to cater for friends.
Entertaining is made easy with these four simple recipes for Spanish-style tapas. Serve individually with drinks as a starter or group the dishes together as a light supper.
CLAMS IN SALSA VERDE
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
1 shallot, finely sliced
30ml olive oil, for frying
250ml chicken stock
100ml dry white wine
1 clove of garlic, peeled and crushed
Coarsely ground sea salt and black pepper
A big handful of fresh parsley, finely chopped
500g frozen Italian clams, defrosted
Method:
1. Place a lidded casserole over medium heat and sauté the shallot in the olive oil until translucent.
2. Deglaze the pot with the stock then reduce the liquid by half.
3. Add the wine and the crushed garlic, then scatter in half of the parsley and stir to combine. Season to taste, with minimal salt.
4. Once the sauce has reduced a bit further, add the clams (the natural liquor from the clams will loosen up the sauce).
5. Cover the dish with its lid and steam for about 6 to 8 minutes, or until all the clams have opened — being sure to discard any that haven’t.
6. Scatter the remaining parsley over the top of the dish, drizzle with a little olive oil and serve the clams immediately with lemon wedges and crusty bread.
SQUID WITH GREEN CHILLI & GARLIC
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
500g frozen baby squid, defrosted
3 fresh green cayenne chillies, thinly sliced
2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
Olive oil
Coarsely ground sea salt and black pepper
Method:
1. Rinse the squid with cold water and pat dry with kitchen towel.
2. Over medium heat, fry the sliced chillies and garlic in olive oil until the garlic is light golden in colour — do not brown.
3. Remove the chillies and garlic from the pan and increase the heat.
4. Toss the squid in a little olive oil and season.
5. Flash-fry the squid on high heat until curled and dark pink.
6. Toss the cooked squid in the chillies and garlic and serve with a simple aioli.
GRILLED PEPPERS
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
10 Padrón chillies or small sweet green peppers
Olive oil
Flaky sea salt
Method:
1. Heat a cast iron griddle pan.
2. Toss the peppers in the olive oil.
3. Grill them in the pan until blackened and blistered all over.
4. Season liberally with flaky sea salt.
5. Serve with green olives, marinated anchovy fillets and chilled white wine.
DIPPY EGGS WITH JAMÓN IBÉRICO (SPANISH HAM)
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
2 extra-large organic eggs
4 slices of jamón Ibérico (Spanish ham)
2 slices of sourdough bread, lightly toasted
Extra virgin olive oil
Smoked paprika (optional)
Method:
1. Cook the eggs in boiling water for 5 minutes to ensure a runny yolk.
2. Remove from the water, slice off the tops and set into egg cups.
3. Cut the toast into fingers, drizzle with olive oil and wrap slices of jamón around each finger.
4. Sprinkle a little smoked paprika over the top of the eggs and serve immediately with the jamón fingers.