Four quick tapas recipes for easy entertaining

There are several tales of how tapas began in Spain, but one of the most frequently cited is the version that suggests tapas began when late-afternoon bar patrons used small “coasters” of bread — which soon began to be topped with something tasty — to protect their tipple from thirsty flies.

Loosely translated, tapas means “to cover” and soon these small “coasters” became plates of light bites, such as grilled chorizo or marinated olives.

In the past decade or so, tapas has infiltrated the global cuisine scene, but of course this style of eating needn't be confined to restaurants. Ideal for eating in late summer’s lethargy, tapas are an enjoyably simple way to cater for friends.

Entertaining is made easy with these four simple recipes for Spanish-style tapas. Serve individually with drinks as a starter or group the dishes together as a light supper.