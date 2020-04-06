Food

IN PICTURES | Banana bread a favourite with South Africans during lockdown

06 April 2020 - 13:10 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Fig and cinnamon banana loaf.
Image: Bauersyndication.com.au

Banana bread is a firm favourite among quarantining South Africans as they continue to find creative ways to get through the 21-day lockdown.

It is trending on Twitter as more share their attempts at baking. Some are good and others have potential. 

Baking a banana loaf takes about 20 minutes so it's no surprise that many shared that they had it for breakfast on Monday morning. 

Chocolate chips seem to be a popular additional ingredient, while others have kept it simple with the popular banana recipe.

Here are seven banana bread snaps from Twitter:

