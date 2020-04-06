IN PICTURES | Banana bread a favourite with South Africans during lockdown
Banana bread is a firm favourite among quarantining South Africans as they continue to find creative ways to get through the 21-day lockdown.
It is trending on Twitter as more share their attempts at baking. Some are good and others have potential.
Baking a banana loaf takes about 20 minutes so it's no surprise that many shared that they had it for breakfast on Monday morning.
Chocolate chips seem to be a popular additional ingredient, while others have kept it simple with the popular banana recipe.
Here are seven banana bread snaps from Twitter:
I’ve never smoked, never done drugs, I didn’t drink underage.— Mr Brassington ☀️ (@brassoteach) April 4, 2020
I considered myself someone who refuses to succumb to peer pressure...
And then I made a banana bread this morning. #TheLockdown pic.twitter.com/NAWYvW02zd
succumbed to internet peer pressure and made banana bread!!! (that's chocolate chips not raisins) pic.twitter.com/tb2Ded9o2c— Anjali. (@Anjalaaay) April 3, 2020
Happy Monday! Choc chip banana bread baked and out of the oven by 10am #childcareonlockdown #isitworktimeyet pic.twitter.com/5gEHaJGrfl— lizzie wrobel (@lizziewrobel) April 6, 2020
Banana bread, with a cheesecake layer! pic.twitter.com/RoROiBoP5t— Diana Cannon (@arsonistkitten) April 4, 2020
Made the yummiest banana bread 😭😭 yhooooo pic.twitter.com/IReRcRWzTI— sunshine (@nellamtongana) April 5, 2020
Happy Monday. Here's my attempt at banana bread. God. I'm not a baker 😭 pic.twitter.com/wqTq79XH4O— teej (@tylajadespike) April 6, 2020