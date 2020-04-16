10 ingredient substitutes that are sure to come in handy during lockdown

While we all stay home doing our part to flatten the curve and respect the government's lockdown regulations, many of us are taking to the kitchen to hone our cooking skills, try out new recipes or get creative inventing ones of our own.

However, with limitations on what we can and can't buy - supermarkets sometimes being out of stock of popular goods - and the responsibility we all have to keep our grocery runs to a minimum, you may often find that you're missing an ingredient (or two) that's called for in a recipe.

Fear not though: many ingredients can be easily be swapped out for something else without compromising the flavour of your dish. Try these substitutions: