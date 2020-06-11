Does 'milking' a cucumber really improve its flavour?

What it does is remove cucurbitacins, which are compounds naturally found in the cucumber that taste bitter. These are said to be more concentrated on the ends of the cucumber. In milking it, the compounds are released and don’t spread through the gourd.

Another interesting titbit, one source claims, is that this bitterness is a self-defence mechanism that protects the cucumber from being eaten by bugs and insects.

And why are some cucumbers more bitter than others? This depends on conditions under which the cucumber is grown and the variety. In less ideal conditions, the cucumbers will naturally be more bitter. Newer varieties, like the English cucumber, are bred to be less bitter.

Strange but true.

GOT A COOKING QUERY? GRILL HILLS

