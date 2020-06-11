Food

Grill Hills

Does 'milking' a cucumber really improve its flavour?

Our food expert solves your cooking conundrums

Hilary Biller Columnist
11 June 2020 - 00:00
Natural compounds called cucurbitacins are responsible for that bitter taste some varieties of cucumbers have.
Natural compounds called cucurbitacins are responsible for that bitter taste some varieties of cucumbers have.
Image: 123RF/kenishirotie

THE QUERY

I’ve seen a video clip on TikTok where a lady "milks" a cucumber by slicing the one end off and rubbing it against the cut side of the cucumber. The claim is that doing this removes the bitter taste of the cucumber. Is this a joke, or is there any scientific reason to do it? - Baffled, Port Elizabeth

THE ANSWER

My late father-in-law, a great cook, showed me this trick years ago. It was something he’d grown up doing. He was a fervent believer that by rubbing the two cuts sides of the cucumber together in order to release a white foamy substance — hence the term "milking" — the bitterness is removed from the gourd.

This is not something you'd need to do with an English cucumber, which is a newer breed, but rather with the more old-fashioned, smooth-skinned variety with big seeds — and it really works.

WATCH | How to milk a cucumber

What it does is remove cucurbitacins, which are compounds naturally found in the cucumber that taste bitter. These are said to be more concentrated on the ends of the cucumber. In milking it, the compounds are released and don’t spread through the gourd.

Another interesting titbit, one source claims, is that this bitterness is a self-defence mechanism that protects the cucumber from being eaten by bugs and insects.

And why are some cucumbers more bitter than others? This depends on conditions under which the cucumber is grown and the variety. In less ideal conditions, the cucumbers will naturally be more bitter. Newer varieties, like the English cucumber, are bred to be less bitter.

Strange but true.

GOT A COOKING QUERY? GRILL HILLS

In a cookery quandary, have a problem with a recipe, bogged down by measurement conversions, or baffled by an ingredient? For sound advice, Sunday Times Food editor Hilary Biller is at your service. Send your queries to food@sundaytimes.co.za, and if yours is selected, we'll answer it in an online article.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Why did my sourdough bread flop?

Our food expert solves your cooking conundrums.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Bake artisan bread alongside a top chef during a virtual cooking masterclass

Join our sister website, HeraldLIVE, for a fun online baking session
Lifestyle
13 hours ago

The great debate: are dombolo and dumplings the same thing?

Here's what some prominent foodies have to say
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi apologises for old social media posts after Bianca Schoombee ... Lifestyle
  2. Skip the bottle store queues: where to pre-order your alcohol online Food
  3. What's going to be snapped up at the bottle stores when the floodgates open Food
  4. Eight secrets to cooking up the most flavourful winter stew Food
  5. 'We're running against time': Drug firms say Covid-19 vaccine may be ready by ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...