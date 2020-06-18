Homemade marmalade is making a comeback

Growing up, marmalade took pride of place on my family's breakfast table. Not the store-bought variety — that transparent squishy sickly sweet jelly-like spread my lucky friends enjoyed at home, and which I coveted. No, ours was an English-style marmalade, dark with big pieces of bitter rind and so thick a teaspoon would stand straight up in it; I suspect it was similar in style to the one Hamel Cooke made.

We’d wince as my father would spoon it over thick Greek yoghurt, another oddity at the time, and then finish off his morning meal with a heap of the dark marmalade on his thickly buttered toast.

Commercial sales of marmalade have been on a steady decline in the past decade with the younger generation favouring more modern toast toppings like honey, nut butters, chocolate hazelnut spread and other savoury options like smashed avocado, yet the demand for handmade marmalade is on the increase.

Many would say it’s due to the revival of home preserving, part of the move to self-sufficiency. The continuing trend towards all things artisanal also helps: today a homemade brand is much more revered than something that is mass produced.

Whatever the reason, I, for one, am glad to see there's a growing appetite for the stuff.

A SOUTH AFRICAN TREASURE

We home preservers in SA may not have access to the Seville oranges needed to make the traditional version of the English breakfast spread, but we do have a local treasure that some would say is even better: the Rex Union orange.

The Rex Union is a much prized and protected relative of the Seville; it's a cross between this orange and a grapefruit with a thick skin, bitter pith and sour flesh that’s perfect for making marmalade.