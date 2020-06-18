Which plant milk is the best-tasting dairy substitute?

THE QUERY

I've become more environmentally conscious during lockdown as I’ve had more time to think about what we consume at home. We sometimes replace dairy milk with the soy version and have discovered recently that this too is not that planet-friendly. What other plant milks can you recommend as viable options in taste and that are kinder to the environment? - Harold, Pretoria East

THE ANSWER

We hosted an informal blind tasting of a selection on non-dairy milk options with the Sunday Times Lifestyle team recently and compared the taste of soya, almond, oat, coconut and rice milk.

Interestingly oat milk came out tops in taste and it ticks all the right boxes when it comes to the environment too, according to the experts. This sustainable option is considered the “humble hero” of plant milks. Grown in the colder climates of the world, the production of the grain used to make it is not associated with deforestation in developing countries.