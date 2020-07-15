Chocolate Log bites the dust after over 50 years on shelf
To the devastation of many chocoholics, Nestlé SA has confirmed that the production of Chocolate Log will be discontinued at the end of July.
This sweet treat, which features a crisp wafer base topped with creamy marshmallow and smothered in milk chocolate, had been a staple at tuckshops and other local stores for over 50 years.
In an official statement, the company explained their decision: "As Nestlé, our purpose is to delight our consumers through tastier and healthier products. We know that one of the main drivers of the chocolate category is innovation and that consumers love new products. Taking this into consideration, we do discontinue certain products and introduce new ones to the market."
Many South Africans took to social media to express their sadness, anger and disbelief at the news:
@NestleESAR Are you seriously going to discontinue Chocolate log in South Africa? Who is the sales/marketing genius that is responsible for this? pic.twitter.com/RqprnM3AAU— Charlie Alpha (@JustNuisance2) July 15, 2020
Spending last precious moments with you. Creating more memories #chocolatelog @Nestle pic.twitter.com/EIqGQjRfIw— Ntahli_therunner (@Ntahli_M) July 15, 2020
YES I MAY BE A #Chocoholic - but to hear @Nestle are discontinuing #chocolatelog 😡🙈😡🙈 WHY OH WHY...! 😭😭 Will have to stock up... pic.twitter.com/fZOpav45Jm— Dave Nosworthy (@DONCRICKET) July 15, 2020
Anticipating that the move would likely disappoint chocolate lovers, Nestlé mentioned that the treat would not be disappearing without a replacement.
“The Nestlé Chocolate Log has been a loved brand for over 50 years and we thank our loyal consumers for their support over these years. We equally understand that its discontinuation may somehow disappoint some of our loyal consumers. Excitedly though, we are bringing a variety of delicious chocolates in the coming months and we urge our consumers to be on the lookout."
• This article is adapted from one originally published on the SMag section on the SowetanLIVE website. Visit sowetanlive.co.za/s-mag