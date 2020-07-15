Chocolate Log bites the dust after over 50 years on shelf

To the devastation of many chocoholics, Nestlé SA has confirmed that the production of Chocolate Log will be discontinued at the end of July.

This sweet treat, which features a crisp wafer base topped with creamy marshmallow and smothered in milk chocolate, had been a staple at tuckshops and other local stores for over 50 years.

In an official statement, the company explained their decision: "As Nestlé, our purpose is to delight our consumers through tastier and healthier products. We know that one of the main drivers of the chocolate category is innovation and that consumers love new products. Taking this into consideration, we do discontinue certain products and introduce new ones to the market."

Many South Africans took to social media to express their sadness, anger and disbelief at the news: