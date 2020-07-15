Food

Will you still get your booze delivery if you ordered online before the ban?

Our food expert answers your queries

Hilary Biller Columnist
15 July 2020 - 14:37
South Africa's booze ban was put back into effect on July 12 2020.
South Africa's booze ban was put back into effect on July 12 2020.
Image: 123RF/svl861

THE QUERY

I placed an online order for wine and paid for it last week, just days before the president’s announcement on Sunday about the renewed ban on the sale of booze. I was wondering, hoping really, whether I will still get my wine. Please help. — Wineless, Port Elizabeth

THE ANSWER

I turned to TimesLIVE's expert consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler, for her advice. Unfortunately, the answer is not the one you were hoping for. Knowler said  the order cannot legally be fulfilled as both the sale and distribution of alcohol have been suspended. 

You can either accept a refund (you don’t have to accept a credit) or hold out until the company is legally allowed to deliver your wine. As there's no clarification on how long the booze ban will be in place, I'd recommend you insist on a credit as you are legally entitled to one.

HAVE A COOKING QUERY? GRILL HILLS

In a cookery quandary, have a problem with a recipe, bogged down by measurement conversions, or baffled by an ingredient? For sound advice, Sunday Times food editor Hilary Biller is at your service. Send your queries to food@sundaytimes.co.za with Grill Hills in the subject line. If yours is selected, she'll answer it in an online article.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

The weirdest questions I've ever been asked as a culinary agony aunt

Solving SA's cooking conundrums can be a fascinating job
Lifestyle
6 days ago

How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum

Many of us are holding thumbs that the lockdown ban on booze sales will be lifted at some point. In the meantime, here are four simple recipes to ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

How to quickly and easily brew up a batch of boozy apple cider

With a simple recipe, minimal equipment and a surplus of apples you can make a delicious sparkling apple cider that'll be ready to drink in a day or ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Power vs speed: cheetah walks right into leopard in Kruger Travel
  2. Entanglement & a sobering meal 'with immediate effect' - how Nando's made SA ... Food
  3. 'We're pleased': Results show Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is safe, induces immune ... Lifestyle
  4. Pineapple beer reclaims its position as SA's no.1 - and we've got some recipes Food
  5. Nine great day hikes you can do in Gauteng during lockdown level 3 Travel

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some