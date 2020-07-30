What does a cookery teacher think of By Word of Mouth's virtual cooking class?

One of the highlights was a classic French onion soup – the hardest part of the recipe was slicing the 1kg of onions required. It looked delicious, but the drawback of virtual cooking classes is that you can’t appreciate all the mouth-watering smells which must have been wafting around Short’s beautiful Midlands farmhouse kitchen.

I was reminded of a dish I hadn’t made for years as Short made a twice-baked cheese souffle – this method means your souffles don’t lose their puff. Served with a trendy update of red onion marmalade and fresh rocket, it looked like a winner.

The main course was a slow-roasted balsamic pork belly, which Short said had been roasting since 4am, because like the rest of SA she was wary of potential load-shedding. It looked yummy and succulent.

Then came a curve-ball: seared scallops on a bed of cauliflower puree.

I couldn’t understand Short’s choice to use imported scallops that come with a hefty price tag, especially in these very tough times, and when we have a wealth of local produce to choose from.

She redeemed herself by making a dessert of cherry clafoutis using tinned cherries rather than the very expensive imported fresh cherries on the market.