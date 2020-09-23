No, boerewors and braaiwors are NOT the same thing — the government says so

This Heritage Day fires all around SA will be blazing as we collectively cook up a storm over the coals and, for many, wors will be on the menu. But did you know that boerewors and braaiwors aren't one and the same? Or that the recipe for boerewors is regulated by the government?

Boerewors has a specific recipe, as published in the Government Gazette. It must contain a meat content — beef with lamb or pork, or both — of no less than 90%, and a fat content of no more than 30%. It may contain no offal, except in the casing, and no mechanically recovered meat.

Braaiwors is not subject to the same regulations and may contain up to 40% soya. Remember, cheaper wors is not boerewors, so read the labels.