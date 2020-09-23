Three golden rules for making a great braai marinade, no recipe required

Marinades are brilliant because they not only add flavour to braaied meat but tenderise it too. They also add moisture, which helps to keep it juicy as it cooks over the coals.

While readymade marinades are a convenient option, many have a similar taste that can overpower the natural flavour of your meat. Some also contain all sorts of artificial additives and preservatives, so read the label before buying and if the list of ingredients is long and contains things you’ve never heard of, return it to the shelf.

Besides which, making your own marinade at home is quick and easy. You can use a variety of flavourings including herbs and spices, so get creative and, as long as you follow these three golden rules, it’ll turn out wonderfully every time:

1. START WITH THE RIGHT RATIO OF OIL

Oil is a marinade essential. A great carrier of flavour, it helps to add to the juiciness of the meat and to stop it from sticking to the braai grid.

Save the quality extra virgin olive oil for the salad and rather use a vegetable or canola oil. The ratio is two parts oil to one part acid.