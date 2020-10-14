Change does not have to be crippling, says chef who reinvented himself after Covid-19

There is little question that this pandemic has changed the business landscape forever.

In my case, lockdown changed my life drastically: I was at home after having been on the road for the four previous months with my business, Food on the Move, aka the Department of Happiness, providing catering on TV sets around the country.

The internment did not scare me, and at a time when everyone else was desperately trying to figure out how to adapt to this new reality, I relished that I was surrounded by my loved ones with no distractions. Like many others, I threw myself into household projects, sourdough bread baking and gardening.

I watched on social media as my colleagues pivoted their way through the initial lockdown. Fine dining chefs were now ghost kitchen home delivery services. Others became grocers and even black-market wine suppliers. I took the "hunker down and watch" approach; truth be told, I was exhausted.

Fast forward six months later, and my business, which at the beginning of the year had about 70 people on the payroll, has ground to a halt.