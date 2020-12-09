Road trippers flip out for Harrie’s Pancakes, but are they any good?

Visitors to Graskop have a substantial to-do list: see a few waterfalls, visit God’s Window and other view sites, and pop over the mountain to Pilgrim’s Rest. The Blyde River Canyon is a bit further north, but right in town there’s Harrie’s Pancakes.

Harrie Siertsema has been flipping his pancakes since 1986 and the Mpumalanga eatery — one of four branches in the country — is a fixture feature on the tourist map.

I take or send most houseguests there. Others go repeatedly because they claim I underfeed them. Either way, it's a must to visit, at least once.

With guests being rare this year until now, I recently took two friends to brunch at Harrie’s.

The menu is simple: six sweet pancakes and 11 that have a savoury filling. There are also two soup options, two breakfasts, and the usual drinks including wine and beer. At R98, the biltong and mozzarella pancake is the most expensive - none are more than R100.