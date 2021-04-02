Food

Beyond hot cross buns: three delish Easter bakes to buy these holidays

Go on, indulge with our food editor’s pick of the best sweet treats

Hilary Biller Columnist
02 April 2021 - 06:00
Checkers’ Forage And Feast Chocolate Caramel Cake.
Checkers’ Forage And Feast Chocolate Caramel Cake.
Image: Supplied

1. CHECKERS’ FORAGE AND FEAST CHOCOLATE CARAMEL CAKE

Easter has become synonymous with chocolate, and if you’re looking for a scrumptious chocolate cake for Easter Sunday pud or tea, the new Forage and Feast Chocolate Caramel Cake (R149.99) from Checkers is a hit. You can even decorate it with mini Easter eggs, berries or macaroons to make it your own.

If Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen gives it the thumbs up, it must be better than good — and I can attest to its deliciousness based on how quickly it was gobbled up in my home.

2. PAUL’S HOMEMADE ICE CREAM’S HAL’VA GOOD CAKE

Does a limited-edition ice cream log cake count as a bake? Let’s not nitpick when it looks like a mega-sized Chocolate Log decorated with sesame seed brittle and a touch of gold leaf.

Enrobed in chocolate, this unusual dessert features layers of creamy milk, chocolate ice cream, dark chocolate fudge sauce, sesame seed halva and coconut almond biscuit. The good news is that it contains no wheat or gluten so everyone can enjoy a slice.

Priced at R360, it is available from Paul’s Homemade Ice Cream stores in Gauteng only. Visit paulshomemade.com

Paul's Homemade Ice Cream's Hal’va Good Cake.
Paul's Homemade Ice Cream's Hal’va Good Cake.
Image: Supplied
Layers of deliciousness inside Paul's Homemade Ice Cream's Hal’va Good Cake.
Layers of deliciousness inside Paul's Homemade Ice Cream's Hal’va Good Cake.
Image: Supplied

3. WOOLWORTHSEASTER BISCUIT DECORATING KIT

Bring out the artist in your child this Easter with this clever kit (R49.99) from Woolworths. It contains bunny biscuits and everything you need to ice and decorate them: icing sugar, sprinkles and even a piping bag. 

Woolworths' Easter Biscuit Decorating Kit.
Woolworths' Easter Biscuit Decorating Kit.
Image: Supplied

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Pick a pudding and we’ll tell you what to cook for a stress-free Easter lunch

Hot cross bun ice cream, chocolate marshmallow trifles or vegan brownies? Choose one and we'll give you recipes for the rest of the meal to match
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Easter taste test: Celeb chefs rate hot cross buns from five SA supermarkets

To help you buy the best, we asked top chefs to review traditional and chocolate-flavoured hot cross buns from major retailers
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH | Can’t bake it? Fake it! Durban foodie’s cake hack goes viral on TikTok

Zaynab Paruk, aka TikTok Baker, stunned social media by turning store-bought sponge cakes into an edible masterpiece
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Pregnant impala fails to cheat death after being ambushed by a leopard ... Travel
  2. Charlene Wittstock: the 'blonde lady' at King Zwelithini's memorial everyone ... Lifestyle
  3. Boity’s in the booze biz: The celeb spilt the details when we tried her new sips Food
  4. Hlophe lawyer happy to defend the indefensible Lifestyle
  5. Someone tell the Easter bunny: Six of 2021's very best chocolate eggs Food

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...