Beyond hot cross buns: three delish Easter bakes to buy these holidays
Go on, indulge with our food editor’s pick of the best sweet treats
1. CHECKERS’ FORAGE AND FEAST CHOCOLATE CARAMEL CAKE
Easter has become synonymous with chocolate, and if you’re looking for a scrumptious chocolate cake for Easter Sunday pud or tea, the new Forage and Feast Chocolate Caramel Cake (R149.99) from Checkers is a hit. You can even decorate it with mini Easter eggs, berries or macaroons to make it your own.
If Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen gives it the thumbs up, it must be better than good — and I can attest to its deliciousness based on how quickly it was gobbled up in my home.
2. PAUL’S HOMEMADE ICE CREAM’S HAL’VA GOOD CAKE
Does a limited-edition ice cream log cake count as a bake? Let’s not nitpick when it looks like a mega-sized Chocolate Log decorated with sesame seed brittle and a touch of gold leaf.
Enrobed in chocolate, this unusual dessert features layers of creamy milk, chocolate ice cream, dark chocolate fudge sauce, sesame seed halva and coconut almond biscuit. The good news is that it contains no wheat or gluten so everyone can enjoy a slice.
Priced at R360, it is available from Paul’s Homemade Ice Cream stores in Gauteng only. Visit paulshomemade.com
3. WOOLWORTHS’ EASTER BISCUIT DECORATING KIT
Bring out the artist in your child this Easter with this clever kit (R49.99) from Woolworths. It contains bunny biscuits and everything you need to ice and decorate them: icing sugar, sprinkles and even a piping bag.