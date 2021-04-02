Beyond hot cross buns: three delish Easter bakes to buy these holidays

1. CHECKERS’ FORAGE AND FEAST CHOCOLATE CARAMEL CAKE

Easter has become synonymous with chocolate, and if you’re looking for a scrumptious chocolate cake for Easter Sunday pud or tea, the new Forage and Feast Chocolate Caramel Cake (R149.99) from Checkers is a hit. You can even decorate it with mini Easter eggs, berries or macaroons to make it your own.

If Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen gives it the thumbs up, it must be better than good — and I can attest to its deliciousness based on how quickly it was gobbled up in my home.