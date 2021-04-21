Truth Coffee extends its 'no sugar needed' motto to Minimalist Chocolate

When David Donde founded Truth Coffee, an acclaimed roastery in Cape Town, he was guided by the motto “flavour not bitterness, no sugar required”.

Now he’s applied the same principle to Minimalist Chocolate, his new venture with Ken Walton, which was born out of the need to weather the economic crunch caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

When lockdown temporarily shut down Truth Coffee and Donde’s award-winning bar, The Art of Duplicity, he had to think fast. Responsible for the livelihoods of about 60 families, inspiration struck in the form of cocoa beans.

“We realised that nobody had done for chocolate what we had done in the speciality coffee industry for coffee,” says Donde, referring to the idea that if you use the best ingredients to begin with, you don’t need sugar to “fix” your end product.