Celeb chef Jan Hendrik's Michelin star keeps shining

“I can’t spot a Michelin inspector a mile off, but I can spot a South African dropping a fork,” he joked, making reference to the scene in the movie Burnt — watch it below — where the staff of a restaurant are given pointers for spotting these mysterious inspectors.

“The Michelin inspections are anonymous and never by the same person, which makes it so credible,” he explained. “People dining alone get a red stripe on their docket in the kitchen and will be looked after with a dash more attention ... so there we go — next time you travel use this tip!”

A VEGAN FIRST FOR MICHELIN

It seems fitting that in the last days of Veganuary, a French vegan restaurant run by Claire Vallee is the very first establishment of that genre to receive a Michelin star.

Called ONA (Origine Non Animale meaning of no animal origin), it was established near Bordeaux in 2016 with the help of crowdfunding.

Vallee prides herself on featuring just seven gourmet dishes on her menu.