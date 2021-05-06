Food

RECIPE | Broccoli and cheese soup

Who doesn't love a shortcut in the kitchen? This soup is made with ready-made cheese sauce saving time and effort

Hilary Biller Columnist
06 May 2021 - 09:00
Broccoli and cheese soup.
Image: 123RF/Sergejus Bertasius

Who doesn't love a shortcut in the kitchen? This soup is made with ready-made cheese sauce saving time and effort.

If you're not a fan of broccoli, you can replace it with the same amount of grated baby marrow or cauliflower or combo of both.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 large onion, chopped

15ml (1 tbsp) butter

15ml (1 tbsp) flour

3 cups (750ml) vegetable or chicken stock

500g packet of fresh broccoli, washed and broken into florets

1 x 400ml sachet of ready-made cheese sauce

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 packet ready to eat croutons

Grated cheese, optional

Method:

  1. In a pot, fry the onion in the butter till just softening, then stir in the flour using a wooden spoon. Add the stock and stir through.
  2. Add the broccoli and bring to a simmer. Cook until the broccoli is just tender but NOT soggy.
  3. Remove the broccoli with a slotted spoon and process in a food processor or blender until chunky but not too smooth — you still want the soup to have some texture.
  4. Season the broccoli generously and return to the pot.
  5. Stir in the cheese sauce and heat through. If too thick add a little milk or cream.
  6. Dish into warmed soup plates and serve topped with croutons and extra grated cheese if desired.

