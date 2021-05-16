Love, good food and wine make for the perfect combo at Cape eatery Ëlgr

In just a couple of months this restaurant has established itself as favourite with locals, writes Jackie May

On the last Thursday evening of the month, Cape Town is busy. Kloof Street's traffic is almost back to pre-Covid days. People are waiting on pavements to be allowed into bars. It's good to be out.



Our Uber drops us off next door to one of the city's most popular drinking establishments where we are welcomed and screened by the front of house manager, Herve Shabani...