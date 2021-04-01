Pass the chopsticks: Four new Asian eateries serving craveable food in Cape Town

From Japanese yakatori (skewers) to Korean fried chicken, Capetonians are spoilt for choice when it comes Asian food. Here are four new Asian eateries serving craveable food in the Mother City:

1. STICKMAN BY FYN

If you’re in the mood for delicious, no-fuss Japanese fare while dining in, make Stickman by Fyn your go-to choice for Asian takeaways.

The brainchild of celebrated chef Peter Tempelhoff, it's a dark kitchen — a growing breed of delivery-only restaurants — inspired by Japan's izakayas (casual bars).

The name Stickman is a nod to the yakatori (Japanese kebabs) on offer, which are expertly cooked on a specialised grill. There are chicken, meat, seafood and vegetarian "sticks" available. We recommend adding a donburi (a bowl of sticky rice with Japanese pickles, ferments and sauce) to your yakatori order for a heartier meal.