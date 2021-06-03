Gasp! Did you know that rooibos isn't truly a tea?

Green tea is becoming increasingly popular in SA and other markets due to the increasing awareness about these benefits. These include that it's very high in antioxidants, which are important for overall health, and can assist with endurance and alertness. It also contains active compounds that have been associated with the protection of cells.

Rooibos is not actually a tea, rather an infusion and sales are buoyant, even overseas. Are sales overtaking standard tea?

Yes correct, rooibos is actually a herbal tisane made from the Aspalathus linearis bush, while all teas in the true sense (like black tea, green tea, white tea and Oolong) originate from the Camellia sinensis plant.

This is also the reason that rooibos is naturally caffeine-free, which has been one of the key reasons why rooibos has become so popular across SA and the world, along with the long list of other natural health benefits that rooibos offers.

A lot of research has been done into the benefits of rooibos for heart health, and also for people suffering from conditions such as diabetes and cancer. Rooibos is also very high in antioxidants, which are very important for protecting cells against damage, and it is low in tannins, meaning it doesn’t impact iron absorption.

While rooibos has grown in popularity over the years, SA still remains predominantly a black (regular) tea market.

The price of rooibos has escalated recently and is becoming more expensive than strong tea. Why?

Rooibos is only grown in one region in the world: the Cederberg Mountains of the Western Cape. Other regions across the globe have tried to produce rooibos and failed due to the fact that it requires a very unique set of climactic conditions to thrive.