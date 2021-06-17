Food

You only need five ingredients to bake dad a choc cheesecake for Father’s Day

Instead of buying a gift, why not spoil dad with a delicious homemade baked cheesecake topped with chocolate? Try this easy recipe

Hilary Biller Columnist
17 June 2021 - 09:25
Baked cheesecake topped with chocolate and a sprinkling of desiccated coconut.
Image: 123RF/Валентина Маслова

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

4 large eggs

1 x 250g tub full cream cream cheese

1 x 385g can condensed milk

1 x 85g  slab dark or milk chocolate

45ml (3 tbsp) milk or cream

Optional garnish:

Desiccated coconut

Fresh mint

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
  2. Tear off two pieces of tin foil each big enough to wrap around the outside of a 16cm loose-bottomed cake pan. Using one piece of foil at a time, wrap the outside of the pan with foil pressing, it on to the sides to ensure the pan will be watertight. 
  3. Spray the inside of the cake pan with non-stick cooking spray.
  4. Separate the eggs. Place the whites in one bowl and the yolks in another.
  5. Using an electric hand mixer, beat the egg whites until stiff and set aside.
  6. Without washing the beater, beat the yolks together. Then fold in the condensed milk and beat until smooth.
  7. Add the cream cheese to the yolk mixture and beat until smooth.
  8. Using a large metal spoon carefully fold half the whipped egg whites into the cream cheese mixture. Fold in the remainder of the egg whites. Don’t overmix.
  9. Pour the mixture into the cake pan and place the pan in a deep ovenproof baking dish. Pour enough boiling water into the baking dish to come halfway up the sides of the cake pan.
  10. Bake for 45 minutes until golden brown. Remove the cake from the oven and take cake pan out of baking dish.
  11. Cool the cake for 10 minutes in the pan.
  12. Carefully remove the foil from the outside of the cake pan. Loosen the sides of the cake with a knife, then turn out the cake onto a cooling rack covered with a piece of greaseproof paper. Allow to cool completely.
  13. Carefully turn cake right side up and place on serving plate.
  14. Break the chocolate bar into pieces and place in a glass bowl. Add the milk or cream and place the bowl in the microwave. Heat on 50% power for two minutes, stirring after each minute.
  15. Gently pour the melted chocolate over the top of the cake, spread to cover then allow to set. 
  16. Store in covered container before serving at room temperature decorated with a sprinkling of desiccated coconut and a sprig of mint, if desired.

