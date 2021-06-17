Recipe
You only need five ingredients to bake dad a choc cheesecake for Father’s Day
Instead of buying a gift, why not spoil dad with a delicious homemade baked cheesecake topped with chocolate? Try this easy recipe
17 June 2021 - 09:25
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
4 large eggs
1 x 250g tub full cream cream cheese
1 x 385g can condensed milk
1 x 85g slab dark or milk chocolate
45ml (3 tbsp) milk or cream
Optional garnish:
Desiccated coconut
Fresh mint
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Tear off two pieces of tin foil each big enough to wrap around the outside of a 16cm loose-bottomed cake pan. Using one piece of foil at a time, wrap the outside of the pan with foil pressing, it on to the sides to ensure the pan will be watertight.
- Spray the inside of the cake pan with non-stick cooking spray.
- Separate the eggs. Place the whites in one bowl and the yolks in another.
- Using an electric hand mixer, beat the egg whites until stiff and set aside.
- Without washing the beater, beat the yolks together. Then fold in the condensed milk and beat until smooth.
- Add the cream cheese to the yolk mixture and beat until smooth.
- Using a large metal spoon carefully fold half the whipped egg whites into the cream cheese mixture. Fold in the remainder of the egg whites. Don’t overmix.
- Pour the mixture into the cake pan and place the pan in a deep ovenproof baking dish. Pour enough boiling water into the baking dish to come halfway up the sides of the cake pan.
- Bake for 45 minutes until golden brown. Remove the cake from the oven and take cake pan out of baking dish.
- Cool the cake for 10 minutes in the pan.
- Carefully remove the foil from the outside of the cake pan. Loosen the sides of the cake with a knife, then turn out the cake onto a cooling rack covered with a piece of greaseproof paper. Allow to cool completely.
- Carefully turn cake right side up and place on serving plate.
- Break the chocolate bar into pieces and place in a glass bowl. Add the milk or cream and place the bowl in the microwave. Heat on 50% power for two minutes, stirring after each minute.
- Gently pour the melted chocolate over the top of the cake, spread to cover then allow to set.
- Store in covered container before serving at room temperature decorated with a sprinkling of desiccated coconut and a sprig of mint, if desired.