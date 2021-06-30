How to make an immune-boosting chicken soup (plus a vegetarian version)

Several studies have aimed to find out if there’s any truth in the old wives' tale that chicken soup can help cure a cold.

Given that Covid-19 may present with similar symptoms to a case of the sniffles, such as a sore throat, aches and pains, and a fever, some wonder if the dish might aid in the recovery of those infected with the coronavirus.

Whether chicken soup truly has curative effects, there are benefits to eating a big bowlful of it when you’re under the weather.

“When we are sick, we are more prone to underhydration, so consuming adequate fluids and electrolytes is important. Soups are a great meal idea as they can help you meet your body's fluid and nutrition requirements,” says registered dietitian Carly Seager of Intelihealth Dietitians in Joburg.