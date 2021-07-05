We rate SA supermarkets' online grocery delivery services out of 10

With another serious lockdown and a soaring number of Covid-19 cases, the idea of ordering groceries online rather than braving a crowded supermarket is an enticing one.

Given that the concept is relatively new to SA, we were curious to find out whether clicking “add to cart” and having ingredients delivered to your door is as quick, easy and convenient as it sounds.

To find out, we asked our Food editor, Hilary Biller — who prefers to buy her groceries in store — to test the delivery services of the three major supermarkets who offer online shopping and share the results.

She ordered the same eight foods from Pick n Pay, Checkers and Woolworths, opting for house brands wherever possible. Her shopping list included the following staples: 2l fresh full cream milk; a loaf of sliced brown bread; a 750ml bottle of sunflower oil; a 170g tin of tuna; a 250g brick of butter; a 500g pack of lean beef mince; a whole fresh chicken; and a 2.5kg bag of maize meal.

She then scored the service of each supermarket out 10 using the following criteria:

ease of use of website/app (up to 3 points);

availability of products (up to 1 point);

delivery process (up to 3 points); and

overall experience (up to 3 points)

Biller admits to being a complete novice when it comes to online grocery shopping. However, she does purchase other types of products online. With that in mind, here’s her report: