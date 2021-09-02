Food

RECIPE | Give American corn dogs a loal twist using boerewors

Celeb chef Zola Nene shares an easy recipe for mealie meal boerie dogs with spicy homemade relish

02 September 2021 - 06:00 By Hilary Biiller
Celeb chef Zola Nene's mealie meal boerie dogs with spicy homemade relish.
Celeb chef Zola Nene's mealie meal boerie dogs with spicy homemade relish.
Image: Supplied

Corn dogs are an American fairground favourite. The name stems from the cornmeal (we call it mealie meal) used to make the batter encasing a Vienna sausage secured on a stick and deep fried until golden brown. 

Last week, in the virtual countdown to the big reveal of the Shoprite/Checkers Boerewors Champion for 2021, celebrity chef Zola Nene entertained the audience by showing them how to put a local twist on this US classic using boerewors.

Here is her delicious recipe for mealie meal boerie dogs:

Makes: 6-8 depending on size

Ingredients:

1 coil of boerewors (about 500g)

8 wooden skewers

250ml (1 cup) milk (you may need less or more)

1 egg

30ml (2 tbsp) butter, melted

15ml (1 tbsp) baking powder

5ml (1 tsp) salt

30ml (2 tbsp) sugar

165ml (⅔ cup) maize meal

120g (1 cup) cake flour

250ml (1 cup) cheddar cheese, grated

Oil for frying

Relish:

30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil

1 onion, chopped

10ml (2 tsp) curry powder

Pinch of chilli flakes

30ml (2 tbsp) sugar

1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

Salt and pepper

A handful of chopped coriander

Method:

  1. Cut the boerewors into 6 to 8 equal-size pieces and skewer on the wooden skewers.
  2. Cook the boerewors skewers on both sides in a preheated griddle pan. Set aside to cool.
  3. Fill a wide pan (large enough to fit the skewers) with vegetable oil 4cm deep. 
  4. To make the batter for the boerie dogs, whisk together the milk, egg and butter. Combine the baking powder, salt, sugar, maize meal, flour and cheese in a mixing bowl. Mix enough of the milk mixture into the dry ingredients to form a thick batter. Transfer the mixture to a tall glass or plastic jug as this will make it easier to dip the skewers in the batter.
  5. Preheat the oil.
  6. Dip the boerewors skewers into the batter to coat the meat.
  7. Cook in hot oil until golden brown, turning to brown on all sides.
  8. To make the relish,  heat the oil in a pan, add the onions and sauté until soft. Add the curry powder and chilli then sauté for a minute. Add the sugar, tomatoes and seasoning and simmer gently until the relish is thickened. Stir in the coriander and adjust seasoning to taste if necessary.
  9. Serve the relish with the boerie dogs.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

No, boerewors and braaiwors are NOT the same thing — the government says so

Did you know that the recipe for boerewors is regulated by the government?
Lifestyle
11 months ago

WATCH | Local entrepreneur puts the U in SA with her American-style corn dogs

Mabel Akinlabi of Browns Foods turned her child's birthday party snack into a growing business.
Lifestyle
6 months ago

RECIPE | American corn dogs

Turn a Vienna sausage into a celebration by popping it on a stick, coating it in a mealie meal batter and deep frying it. Yum!
Lifestyle
5 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Chicken influencers' & 'stale rolls': Inside Thuli Madonsela & Piet Rampedi's ... Food
  2. Six surprisingly delicious, healthy edible plants from your 'secret' garden Home & Gardening
  3. Experience gifts from the gods in the serenity of the Mpumalanga lowveld Travel
  4. You asked: How many one-night stands have the ‘Temptation Island’ bachelors ... Health & Sex
  5. Victoria Falls is open for tourism: here's why you should take the plunge Travel

Latest Videos

C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained
Female-led police operation sees multiple arrests in Katlehong as part of ...