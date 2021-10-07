Sustainability is no game – that's why you should cook kudu, says chef Jan Hendrik

Van der Westhuizen is a fan of game, which appears on the menus of his restaurants. Here, he shares his tips for cooking “exotic” cuts like eland and kudu and explains why it's well worth trying them:

What is the key to cooking tender, succulent game dishes?

A very important thing that I want to bring out [through the Taste of Game initiative] is that it's not always about [serving perfectly tender] melting butter slices of meat.

There are so many more hidden flavours in cuts from other parts of the animal and in the meat from other types of animals. These have that je ne sais quoi or that wow [taste], but we don't know this because we don't want to try them because they're maybe a little tougher [than your typical steak].

I want to challenge people to overstep that barrier. We are humans, we’ve got incredible teeth and we can chew — and to chew is to release flavour and the more we chew, the more flavour you get.

It's a fine line. As a Michelin-star chef you don't want to serve tough meat, but you also don't want to serve something that's just so soft and lacks flavour. There are cuts in the middle and that's where we need to meet each other.

Otherwise, I would say [use your] knife skills [to tenderise meat]. If you know the cut is slightly tougher, you can cut it thinner and lose the toughness.