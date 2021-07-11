Food

SA’s first Michelin-star chef gives pap a gourmet makeover. Try his recipes

Chef Jan-Hendrik van der Westhuizen’s creative take on the local staple leaves food writer Sbu Mkwanazi gobsmacked

11 July 2021 - 00:02 By Sbu Mkwanazi

March 23 1983. That is when I was born. June 2 2021. That is when I was born again, in the culinary sense. Do the maths and you will see just how long it has taken me to realise that mealie-meal dishes are only limited to what our imaginations are capable of.

Like most Africans, I have been taught that staples such as mealie meal are only good for everyday uses such as pap, porridge and what is also known as phuthu or krummelpap (a crumbly rendition of pap, often eaten with sour milk and milk)...

