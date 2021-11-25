RECIPE | Mokgadi Itsweng’s veggie burger
The SA foodie shares her favourite vegetable burger from her recently released cookbook, ‘Veggielicious’
Burgers don't always need to be meaty according to foodie Mokgadi Itsweng.
“I am constantly playing around with veggie burger recipes. This is one of my absolute favourites. I use ditloo (Bambara groundnuts) and beetroot to create a beautifully coloured and well-flavoured veggie burger. The mixture can also be used to make falafels.”
VEGGIE BURGERS
Makes: 4 burgers
Ingredients:
30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil
15ml (1 tbsp) smoked paprika
5ml (1 tsp) ground cumin
1 onion, chopped
1 garlic clove, finely grated
4 medium beetroot, cooked and grated
75g oats
500ml (2 cups) cooked ditloo, Bambara groundnuts, soaked overnight and boiled in water for an hour before draining well
Herb salt seasoning
To serve:
4 burger buns
60ml (4 tbsp) plant-based mayonnaise
2 tomatoes, sliced
2 avocados, mashed and salted pickled onions
Handful of fresh coriander
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a baking tray with baking paper.
- Heat the oil in a frying pan over medium heat, then add the spices and cook for 1 minute.
- Add the onion and garlic, and cook for a further 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly.
- Place the cooked beetroot, the onion mixture, oats and ditloo in a food processor, and pulse until well combined (use a masher if you don’t have a food processor).
- Season well with salt, then shape into burgers and leave to chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.
- Place the burgers on the baking tray and brush with olive oil. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes, until they are firm and crispy on the outside.
- To serve, lightly toast the burger buns and spread with mayonnaise. Top with the burgers, tomato slices, mashed avocado, pickled onions and fresh coriander.
• Picture and recipe from 'Veggielicious' by Mokgadi Itsweng, published by Human & Rousseau
