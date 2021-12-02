It’s all in the scoop for Pretoria chef as he holds thumbs for top gelato prize in Italy

Gelato may be the Italian word for ice cream but they are two very different frozen desserts, which should never be confused, so says Michael Dube, gelato chef from Aroma Gelato in Pretoria. He tells me it’s way creamier, smoother and silkier than ice cream and gelato, unlike ice cream, doesn’t contain eggs.

He should know — he’s been making it for a couple of years and his favourite apple pie-flavoured gelato, their best-selling flavour, will be scrutinised by the judges of the Gelato World Masters competition taking place on Thursday, at the Gelato Museum in Bologna.

Dube is chilled about the great honour. He is one of four South Africans, a first for the country, included in 32 gelato artisan finalists from 18 countries around the globe.

His apple pie gelato is inspired by his aunt’s famous apple pie - forever etched in his memory - and apart from the apple flavouring, he adds a pinch of ground cinnamon and salt to finish it off.