Take a trip down nostalgia lane with Jackie Cameron’s new show

A vivid and treasured Christmas food memory, love it or loathe it, in our home when growing up was beef tongue the way my mother would prepare it. Essential to our festive spread, it was considered a great treat.

A week before Christmas, the ritual was to take down the large pot in which my mother would cook the tongue — covering it with water and adding flavourings such as onion, carrots and the essential aromatics, bay leaves, cloves, peppercorns — and this would gently simmer on the stove for a few hours.

Once cooked, tender and cool enough to handle, the best part for us kids was to help peel off the skin to expose the tender and succulent flesh underneath.

It was so much a part of our lifestyle that my mother had a special tongue press — a contraption that consisted of a round vessel into which she’d press the warm tongue, make slits into the flesh and press in stuffed green olives, pour over a little of the reserved stock, cover with a lid that sat on top of the vessel, and by turning a lever it would drop to press down on the tongue, compacting it into a beautiful round of meat.