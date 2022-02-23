Food

Pop a bottle! Leonardo DiCaprio buys stake in Champagne Telmont

Last year Moet Hennessy bought a 50% stake in Jay-Z’s bubbles brand

23 February 2022 - 11:16 By Sudip Kar-Gupta
Leonardo DiCaprio has bought a stake in Champagne Telmont. File image.
Image: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has bought an equity stake in French champagne house Telmont, its majority owner Remy Cointreau said on Wednesday, as luxury brands strike partnership deals with celebrities to broaden their appeal.

“From protecting biodiversity on its land to using 100% renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint, making me proud to join as an investor,” DiCaprio said.

In February 2021, LVMH’s Moet Hennessy bought a 50% stake in rap star Jay-Z’s Armand de Brignac champagne brand.

The Telmont champagne house was founded in 1912 and French drinks company Remy Cointreau, whose rivals include Pernod Ricard and Diageo, bought a majority stake in it in October 2020.

Historic luxury brands around the world have struck partnership deals with celebrities in their bid to lure younger customers, with Jay-Z’s pop star wife Beyoncé involved in the Ivy Park sportswear brand.

DiCaprio is one of Hollywood’s most famous actors, winning an Oscar in 2016 for his role in The Revenant. His other hit films include Titanic and The Wolf of Wall Street

