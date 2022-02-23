Pop a bottle! Leonardo DiCaprio buys stake in Champagne Telmont
Last year Moet Hennessy bought a 50% stake in Jay-Z’s bubbles brand
Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has bought an equity stake in French champagne house Telmont, its majority owner Remy Cointreau said on Wednesday, as luxury brands strike partnership deals with celebrities to broaden their appeal.
“From protecting biodiversity on its land to using 100% renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint, making me proud to join as an investor,” DiCaprio said.
In February 2021, LVMH’s Moet Hennessy bought a 50% stake in rap star Jay-Z’s Armand de Brignac champagne brand.
The Telmont champagne house was founded in 1912 and French drinks company Remy Cointreau, whose rivals include Pernod Ricard and Diageo, bought a majority stake in it in October 2020.
From protecting biodiversity on its land, to using 100% renewable electricity, @maisontelmont is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint. Proud to join as an investor in Champagne Telmont. https://t.co/frCFN9pcvQ— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) February 22, 2022
Historic luxury brands around the world have struck partnership deals with celebrities in their bid to lure younger customers, with Jay-Z’s pop star wife Beyoncé involved in the Ivy Park sportswear brand.
DiCaprio is one of Hollywood’s most famous actors, winning an Oscar in 2016 for his role in The Revenant. His other hit films include Titanic and The Wolf of Wall Street.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.