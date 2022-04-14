Slow roast your Easter Sunday lamb like a MasterChef

In the Godfrey household another tradition kicks off on Easter Sunday morning and that’s making hot cross buns, “together with the children”, said Shawn.

Happy Easter.

SHAWN’S GREEK-STYLE SLOW ROASTED LAMB

Serves: 8-10

Ingredients:

3 — 3.5kg leg of lamb

Olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 cloves of garlic, grated

A handful of fresh oregano

A handful of rosemary sprigs

4 large red onions, quartered

6 large Rosa tomatoes

4 dried bay leaves

500ml (2 cups) chicken stock

125ml (½ cup) fresh lemon juice

500ml (2 cups) sauvignon blanc white wine

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220° C.

2. Rub the lamb with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and cook in a roasting pan for 30 minutes, turning halfway until the meat has sealed and a crust has formed.

3. Crush the garlic and oregano into a paste using a pestle and mortar. Remove the lamb from the oven and using a small knife make cuts in the lamb leg and then rub the paste into the skin.

4. Push the rosemary sprigs into the incisions pushing them as deep as possible into the flesh. Reduce the oven temperature to 160°C and turn the roast upside down in the pan.

5. Add all the remaining ingredients ensuring that the roast has liquid that comes up to at least ⅓ —½ way up the side of the meat. Cover the roasting tray with at least two layers of tin foil, folding the edges down firmly to tightly so not to let any steam escape. Cook like this in the oven for 3 ½ hours.

6. Lift the foil and open, turn roast over and top up liquid with boiling water to ensure the roast is covered up to ⅓ up the side of the meat and continue roasting for another 2 ½ hours before serving with roast lamb with A gravy made from the pan juices, roast potatoes, butternut and carrot purée and a side of roasted pecan broccoli.

