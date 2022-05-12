×

Enjoy your favourite combo of cheese and wine at this Stellenbosch winery

Hilary Biller Columnist
12 May 2022 - 08:33
The timeless combo of cheese and wine.
Image: Supplied

Cheese and wine are something sommeliers have been pairing for hundreds of years. The combination became a very popular way of entertaining in the 1980s where trays of different blocks of cheeses and snacks were served with a selection of wines and became an easy way to cater for a crowd without having to spend hours behind the stove.

Yet as old favourite food combos often get lost in translation, they remain some of the best flavour marriages, and with cheese and wine the acidity of the wine works by cutting the richness of cheese. 

And that’s why Stellenbosch Hills have returned to the ageless companions and are offering the opportunity to enjoy a selection of their wines matched with farm cheeses from Stonehouse Cheese Factory in Stanford, a cheesery well known for its white mould and soft cheeses. 

Here four Stellenbosch Hills wines have been carefully matched with Stonehouse’s cheeses:

Sauvignon blanc: The lively acidity of this award-winning wine marries well with the garlic and chive semi-soft cheese.

Shiraz: A bold wine with spicy and dark berry traits is well matched with a semi-soft Stonehouse cheese with a Cajun spicing.

Cabernet sauvignon:Tastes even better enjoyed with a Stonehouse semi-soft cow’s milk cheese flavoured with Italian herbs.

Muscat de Hambourg: A dessert wine may be a perfect end to any meal but rounded off with a creamy Stonehouse Camember, it’s even better.

The Stellenbosch Hills Wine & Cheese pairing tasting costs R95 a head and is available until October. The tasting is open daily from Monday — Saturday and closed on public holidays.

Bookings: info@stbhills.co.za 

