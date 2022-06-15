Young SA chefs team brings home silver

A group of diverse young culinary teams from Ghana, Namibia, Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and SA came together for the sixth competition of the African Culinary Cup in Abu Dhabi recently.

Each team competing — comprising one senior chef and three young chefs aged 25 years and younger — had to put their skills to the test in a five-hour challenge in which they had to produce a three-course meal reflecting the indigenous cuisine of their country. The ask was to prepare 12 plates of each course to be presented to an esteemed panel of judges from the World Association of Chefs Societies and invited guests.

Behind each team is a trainer and when it comes to young chef competitions one name that stands out in SA is that of chef Siya Kobo of the SA Chefs Association. Well known for his patience and talent, including his ability to make humble SA indigenous ingredients shine through his creative cooking, he is passionate about sharing skills in the training of young chefs for culinary competitions — as he did for this African Culinary Cup competition.