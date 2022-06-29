Wine
WIN | Three good value wines to get you through winter
Three wines from Black Elephant Vintners to pair with ramen, enjoy on a winter evening and get you excited for summer
The self-proclaimed misfits of the wine industry and rebels of the vine, Black Elephant Vintners, was founded less than ten years ago and prides itself on making real wine for real people: unpretentious, down to earth and ever so mischievous. We love their funny wine ads and quirky wine labels. Here’s what we love about three of their best-selling wines.
TO PAIR WITH YOUR RAMEN
The Fox & The Flamingo Rose 2022
If you’re someone who loves a beautiful-looking rosé, this one is for you: soft, light, rose gold liquid in a glass. Made with a pinotage grape, it’s pungent with fruit. Despite being a dry wine, it is rather sweet with popping candyfloss notes to complement the colour, but enough body to pair with a bowl of steaming ramen or a plate of comfort food with a hint of spice. And don’t be put off if you’re a man’s man: at Black Elephant vintners they believe rosé can be enjoyed by all — man, woman, fox, flamingo.
Price: R92
TO ENJOY AROUND YOUR WINTER FIRE
Three Men in a Tub Red Blend 2019
It’s the fun label that will first pique your interest in this wine and its easy drinking quality that will have you lingering with a glass before your winter fire or settling in for a pre-dinner drink. A Bordeaux-style blend, it’s medium-bodied yet ripe with fruits. The name draws from the winery’s predilection for choosing unusual names and the easy mistake of mixing peacocks, flamingos and dogs with three men in a tub. Apparently, it happens. If you’re wondering who the three men in the tub are, that would be founders Kevin Swart, Raymond Ndlovu and Jacques Wentzel, winemakers and viticulturists.
Price: R92
TO GET YOU EXCITED FOR SUMMER
Two Dogs, a Peacock & a Horse Sauvignon Blanc 2022
One of their newest wines, Two Dogs, a Peacock & a Horse may be a quintessential summer wine — it is marketed as a pool party wine, after all — but it’s delicious year-round: fruit-forward, fresh, vibrant, it’s an easy-to-drink wine that will please most palates. If you ask Swart, he’ll tell you that it’s a fun wine that requires no intelligence to drink. It’s perfect for those bright winter days basking in the sun’s rays and to get you excited for the looming hot summer months.
Price: R92
• Visit Black Elephant Vintners to order online or find your nearest stockist.
WIN A TRIO OF WINES
To win these three Black Elephant Vintners wines, tell us what type of blend the Three Men in a Tub red wine is? Send your answer along with your name, delivery address and contact details to food@sundaytimes.co.za.
The competition closes on Tuesday July 5 at 12 noon. Please note only one entry per person.
