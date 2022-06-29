WIN | Three good value wines to get you through winter

The self-proclaimed misfits of the wine industry and rebels of the vine, Black Elephant Vintners, was founded less than ten years ago and prides itself on making real wine for real people: unpretentious, down to earth and ever so mischievous. We love their funny wine ads and quirky wine labels. Here’s what we love about three of their best-selling wines.

TO PAIR WITH YOUR RAMEN

The Fox & The Flamingo Rose 2022

If you’re someone who loves a beautiful-looking rosé, this one is for you: soft, light, rose gold liquid in a glass. Made with a pinotage grape, it’s pungent with fruit. Despite being a dry wine, it is rather sweet with popping candyfloss notes to complement the colour, but enough body to pair with a bowl of steaming ramen or a plate of comfort food with a hint of spice. And don’t be put off if you’re a man’s man: at Black Elephant vintners they believe rosé can be enjoyed by all — man, woman, fox, flamingo.

Price: R92

TO ENJOY AROUND YOUR WINTER FIRE

Three Men in a Tub Red Blend 2019

It’s the fun label that will first pique your interest in this wine and its easy drinking quality that will have you lingering with a glass before your winter fire or settling in for a pre-dinner drink. A Bordeaux-style blend, it’s medium-bodied yet ripe with fruits. The name draws from the winery’s predilection for choosing unusual names and the easy mistake of mixing peacocks, flamingos and dogs with three men in a tub. Apparently, it happens. If you’re wondering who the three men in the tub are, that would be founders Kevin Swart, Raymond Ndlovu and Jacques Wentzel, winemakers and viticulturists.