Food

Seasoned chef to host ‘farm to fork’ experience at Cape market

The event will be hosted by MasterChef Italy winner Chef Lapo

13 July 2022 - 14:30
Hilary Biller Columnist
Chef Lapo working in the kitchen.
Chef Lapo working in the kitchen.
Image: Supplied

The City of Cape Town is offering a two-week Food Dialogues programme through a range of activities — from expert panel discussions to hands-on cooking classes for the whole family, walking tours, communal meals and art installations.

The programme runs from July 18 to August 1. There is an exciting line-up of events and interesting personalities offering their expertise on different topics around food, and everyone is invited.

And just because I love the Oranjezicht City Farm Market (OZCF) at Granger Bay where unlike many other markets you can buy fresh produce, meat, chicken and fish and whip up a delight of organic produce at home. It’s a treasure trove of food and foodies that I wish some clever person would come up with for Joburg.

My interest was sparked by Chef Lapo’s Seasonal Farm to Fork Experience to take place at the OZCF market on July 24. Cooking is in Lapo’s blood and this is what makes the intimate dinners he hosts at Lapo's Kitchen, Newlands in Cape Town, so special.⠀

Chef Lapo at work.
Chef Lapo at work.
Image: Supplied

He’s won Italy’s version of MasterChef and has worked in restaurants in Italy and SA, but he is passionate about sharing his belief in simple, honest food made with local seasonal and ethically produced ingredients, like he grew up with.⠀

It's a special meal — a celebration of farm to fork values featuring seasonal ingredients sourced from local farmers, some of whom will join the meal and share stories associated with the ingredients and the farmers who grew them.  The meal will be cooked in the market’s wood-fired oven.

The event will take place on Sunday July 24 from 12pm-3pm at the OZCF Market (V&A Waterfront) and is limited to 30 people.

It costs R950pp and includes lunch, a welcome cocktail and two glasses of wine. 

For bookings, visit fairfood.org.za

