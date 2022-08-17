Is this new purple blackcurrant gin worth the hype?

I’ll confess: as much as I am a gin lover, winter has transformed me into more of a wine girl. As a quintessential summer drink that tastes of warm, sun-kissed days, I’ve been waiting for a rise in temperatures to pour myself that perfect serve.
Even so, the launch of Tanqueray’s latest addition, Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale, sufficiently piqued my interest. Made available internationally more than a year ago, the bright purple liquid has recently hit local shelves.
They’ve certainly given it an entertaining backstory. As the inventor of the brand, the story goes, Charles Tanqueray was renowned for travelling to different parts of the world for inspiration — something they’re trying to tie in with the new flavoured gins they release.
A little over three years ago, we saw the introduction of Tanqueray’s first permanent flavour in SA in the form of Sevilla, the brand’s Spanish variation. This latest version has been inspired by French heritage and has been distilled with classical botanicals such as juniper, coriander, angelica root and sweet liquorice with the addition of vanilla and blackcurrants — the key driver of flavour in this drink.
It’s being marketed as a gin which caters to gin lovers with a sweeter palate, and with good reason.
According to Thandeka Ngqumeya, the marketing and innovations director at beverage manufacturer Diageo, the best way to enjoy it is by mixing it as a classic G&T with one part gin and two parts tonic. But when mixed with tonic — which is already sweet — I find the luminous purple liquid becomes a bit too sugary sweet.
To tone down the sweetness and open up the intensity of the flavour, I prefer it served with soda water.
As for the flavour, it tastes exactly as it smells: of very intense blackcurrant that, I would argue, overpowers any lingering gin notes.
When I asked Ngqumeya if the flavours have been introduced naturally in the distilling process or whether they make use of artificial flavours, she was careful not to divulge too much.
“There’s a secret to how we make it,” she said.
“It does have natural flavours as well but it’s not our key driver. It’s about creating the best quality liquid with the best quality ingredients.”
If you’re a purist or appreciate a good craft gin that’s been created by carefully adding botanicals to the distillation process without leaning on artificial flavours or colours, this is probably not the tipple for you.
But if you’re a Tanqueray fan or count yourself among those who appreciate a flavoured gin and want to give the purple gin a try, go for it. The bright colour will make for a beautiful addition to your summer cocktails and the taste of ripe blackcurrant will perfume your drinks with a lingering aroma.
• Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale is now available from a range of local retailer partners and online outlets for a recommended retail price of R329.99.
