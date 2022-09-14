Among the many stories shared in memory of Queen Elizabeth II was the titbit former British prime minister Theresa May shared about a picnic with the queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the monarch died last week, that tickled my interest.
Describing the picnic, May said: “The hamper came from the castle and we all mucked in to put the food and drinks on the table. I picked up some cheese, put it on a plate and was transferring it to the table when the cheese fell on the floor.
“I had a split-second decision to make. I picked up the cheese, put it on the plate and put it on the table, and turned around to see my every move had been watched very carefully by Her Majesty. I looked at her, she looked at me and she just smiled. And the cheese remained at the table.”
It is well known the late queen favoured more simple tastes when it came to food but enjoyed cheddar cheese. An English brand, Cathedral City cheddar, was a favourite from Paxton & Whitfield Cheesemongers in London, which holds the Royal Warrants granted by Queen Elizabeth II.
Of course the English press picked up on May’s story. The approached the cheesemongers, who took the opportunity to share tips for creating a cheese board “fit for royalty”.
How to make a cheese board fit for a queen
Image: Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Tea bag 'used by Queen Elizabeth in 1998' sells for R204k
Fit for royalty cheese board:
Local cheesemonger Brian Dick of Cheese Gourmet in Linden, Johannesburg shared his suggestions for local replacements for the English cheeses recommended by Paxton & Whitfield:
• For a soft cheese Dick suggests a well-ripened local camembert. There are many excellent ones to choose from. I recommend making a choice from many excellent camemberts made by two farm cheesemakers, namely Belnori in Gauteng and Dalewood Fromage situated just outside Franschhoek.
• For the hard cheese category Dick recommends an award-winning Huguenot, a well matured cheddar-style of cheese, creamy with a bite and made by Dalewood Fromage.
• For a soft cheese Dick suggests a local Havarti, a rich and creamy cheese made by Klein River Farm in Stanford in Western Cape.
