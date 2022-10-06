Why the Fiddle Bow is the best thing since sliced bread

Well known for his incredible skills in sharpening knives and scissors, Joburg resident Dave Conti has a passion for knives. His latest invention, the Fiddle Bow bread knife, is changing the lives of bread lovers around the country because it cuts like a dream.

Shaped just like a bow, the masterpiece handmade knife comes with a sharp Swedish steel blade and a beautiful solid wood handle — its genius is in cutting different breads and pastries. It's particularly good for turning those tough sour dough and rye loaves into neat delicate slices — making cutting bread effortless.

My best use of this knife is the tricky art of cutting a croissant open without making it look like the proverbial dog’s breakfast. or slicing a Swiss roll without squashing it. Even a standard white loaf can easily be sliced thinly to make Melba toast.

As it’s handmade and has a wooden handle, don’t be tempted to soak it in soapy water, rather wipe it down after using with a wet cloth, dry it well and put it away in the packaged box. Take care, as the blade is very sharp.

Priced at R250, this handy knife is only available from Jose Roux of the Kitchenware Shop in Parktown North, Johannesburg: 082 889 6064.