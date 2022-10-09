Divinely decadent: Four high tea spots put to the test

South Africans are lapping up the luxury of high tea as more hotels and venues are offering the English ritual. We put four to the test

The English tradition of high tea is said to have been introduced by the seventh Duchess of Bedford in 1840 because she felt the evening meal in her household was served late, which meant by late afternoon she became hungry and order a tray of tea, a sandwich and cake be brought to her room at 4pm. She so enjoyed the ritual that she shared the habit with friends...