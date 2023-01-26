Food

Calling wine lovers: it’s time to gear up for the Stellenbosch Wine Harvest Parade

Held annually around South Africa’s official wine birthday, the parade culminates with the blessing of the upcoming harvest

26 January 2023 - 11:08
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
Each year, the Stellenbosch Wine Harvest Parade brings together winemakers, workers on the wine farms and wine lovers.
Each year, the Stellenbosch Wine Harvest Parade brings together winemakers, workers on the wine farms and wine lovers.
Image: Supplied

It’s that time of the year when the Cape winelands gear up for South Africa’s official wine birthday — a birthday South Africa is the only country in the world to officially celebrate.

The annual celebrations date back to a diary entry made by Jan van Riebeeck on February 2 1659 — the date that marks the first time wine was made in South Africa.

In the lead-up to the celebrations, the annual Stellenbosch Wine Harvest Parade will be taking place this Saturday.

A standard event in wine producing communities globally, harvest festivals are held to bless the upcoming season in which grapes will be harvested to produce the next batch of wines.

Come dressed up and participate or take in the festivities from the sidelines.
Come dressed up and participate or take in the festivities from the sidelines.
Image: Supplied

Held in collaboration with the local municipality and Stellenbosch Wine Routes, the country’s oldest wine route, the parade will depart from the Toy and Miniature Museum in Stellenbosch. The procession will make its way through the oak-lined streets of this popular wine town and culminate with the blessing of the harvest outside the town hall.

Young and old are invited to join in the fun and see who will win the trophy for the best spirit and the best float.

It’s rumoured that the first wine produced in South Africa was not particularly good, but if you need any motivation to join the fun on the day, much has changed in 364 years. If for no other reason, come join in the festivities to clink a glass to our world-class wine offering.

JOIN THE FUN

When: Saturday, January 28

Departing: The Toy and Miniature Museum Stellenbosch at 9am.

Parking: Available on Market and Blom streets.

For more information visit the Stellenbosch Wine Routes website

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Winemakers champion the next ‘perfect grape’ for climate change

Little-known or almost extinct varieties are making a come back as vintners adjust to changing weather.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Three easy-drinking wines to enjoy with your air fryer meals

Whether you’re cooking a fish, chicken or red meat recipe, there’s a wine to be paired with it.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Raise your glass to these three award-winning local vineyards

A trio of SA vineyards crack the world’s 50 best vineyards list.
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Army of pest-munching ducks keep South African vineyard blooming South Africa
  2. Winemakers champion the next ‘perfect grape’ for climate change Food
  3. Cheers to the wine industry harvesting a recovery Business

Most read

  1. Pick n Pay's cheeky response to woman mocking men for using a Smart Shopper card Lifestyle
  2. Paris Hilton, hubby welcome first baby via surrogate Lifestyle
  3. There’s so much to munch on at these three really hot Joburg eateries Food
  4. Inside the KZN north coast development in Zimbali that features a R350m home Home & Gardening
  5. Angela Bassett makes history as first Marvel actor to score an Oscar nod Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Thousands march in CT against load-shedding
Load-shedding protests spark tensions between DA and ANC in Joburg