Calling wine lovers: it’s time to gear up for the Stellenbosch Wine Harvest Parade
Held annually around South Africa’s official wine birthday, the parade culminates with the blessing of the upcoming harvest
Image: Supplied
It’s that time of the year when the Cape winelands gear up for South Africa’s official wine birthday — a birthday South Africa is the only country in the world to officially celebrate.
The annual celebrations date back to a diary entry made by Jan van Riebeeck on February 2 1659 — the date that marks the first time wine was made in South Africa.
In the lead-up to the celebrations, the annual Stellenbosch Wine Harvest Parade will be taking place this Saturday.
A standard event in wine producing communities globally, harvest festivals are held to bless the upcoming season in which grapes will be harvested to produce the next batch of wines.
Image: Supplied
Held in collaboration with the local municipality and Stellenbosch Wine Routes, the country’s oldest wine route, the parade will depart from the Toy and Miniature Museum in Stellenbosch. The procession will make its way through the oak-lined streets of this popular wine town and culminate with the blessing of the harvest outside the town hall.
Young and old are invited to join in the fun and see who will win the trophy for the best spirit and the best float.
It’s rumoured that the first wine produced in South Africa was not particularly good, but if you need any motivation to join the fun on the day, much has changed in 364 years. If for no other reason, come join in the festivities to clink a glass to our world-class wine offering.
JOIN THE FUN
When: Saturday, January 28
Departing: The Toy and Miniature Museum Stellenbosch at 9am.
Parking: Available on Market and Blom streets.
For more information visit the Stellenbosch Wine Routes website.
