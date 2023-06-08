“I used to say green tea was used to treat specific health issues. I have since learnt that it is good to drink it daily or regularly for the many benefits it offers.
“I used to say green tea was just a slimming product, though it may help with accelerating fat loss. It has many other health benefits which are not often spoken about.”
In endorsing Mahlalela's positive sentiments about green tea, Tetley partner dietitian Mbali Mapholi explained that the tea, which has a history dating back thousands of years, boasts an impressive range of health benefits for men — and shares a handful of reasons to include green tea in a man's daily routine:
- Green tea can help men feel more alert and focused thanks to its natural caffeine content. It's a great way to kick-start the day or stay alert during a long workday.
- Men are at higher risk of heart-related diseases, but those who drink green tea regularly may be able to reduce their risk of heart disease and stroke. Green tea has been shown to help lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels, which are risk factors for heart disease.
- Green tea has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce joint pain and stiffness, making it a great beverage for active men who want to keep their joints healthy.
- Green tea may help maintain healthy blood sugar levels, which can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
- Men who drink green tea regularly may have a lower risk of developing certain types of cancer, including prostate cancer. One cup of green tea has twice the number of antioxidants found in an apple. These can help protect cells from damage and prevent cancerous growths.
A health guru shares why men should drink green tea
Next week we celebrate Father's Day and David Mahlalela believes the best present for the man in your life is to encourage him to drink green tea
Image: 123RF/serezniy
David Mahlalela is a health fanatic and has been a fan of green tea for years as he believes it is important for keeping in shape.
“I enjoy green tea in the evening with honey and a squeeze of lemon, helping me unwind after a demanding day. My journey with green tea, however, started with a few misconceptions which many people — especially men in South Africa — still hold,” said Mahlalela.
“I used to say that green tea was naturally bitter until I found a green tea with different flavours and variants, and now I'm hooked.
Image: Tetley
“I used to say green tea was used to treat specific health issues. I have since learnt that it is good to drink it daily or regularly for the many benefits it offers.
“I used to say green tea was just a slimming product, though it may help with accelerating fat loss. It has many other health benefits which are not often spoken about.”
In endorsing Mahlalela's positive sentiments about green tea, Tetley partner dietitian Mbali Mapholi explained that the tea, which has a history dating back thousands of years, boasts an impressive range of health benefits for men — and shares a handful of reasons to include green tea in a man's daily routine:
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
A fascinating look at the history of tea — and how to brew Masala chai
What’s the right tea for me?
Gasp! Did you know that rooibos isn't truly a tea?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos