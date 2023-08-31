Food

Start spring on a good note with these great wines for under R500

Wine writer #Mphosugar is celebrating Spring with her great buys

31 August 2023 - 11:28 By Mphosugar
Pair the correct music with the correct wine and you won't go wrong.
Image: 123RF/Rostislaysdlacek

Spring is in the air and that means it's time to start stocking up on wines that are perfect for the upcoming warm season. Plus, I'm trying to stretch my rand and I was challenged to see what wines I could buy on my budget of R500 and came up with four great surprises — and some change too.

1. MCC Rosé, Pongracz, R150

Celebrate the start of spring in style by cracking a bottle of bubbly.

2. The Flame Lily, White Blend, Kumusha Wines, R100

Whether it's your preference for a crisp sauvignon blanc or a buttery chardonnay, there's a white blend that's perfect for you.

3. Pinot Grigio, Delle Venezie, R140

All the way from Italy this light refreshing wine served ice cold is the perfect pairing for seafood or lighter meals.

4. Red Muscadel, Rietvallei Wines, R90

Ring the changes and end the meal on a sweet note with this fruity wine that goes well with summery fruits, desserts, fine mature cheese or enjoyed on its own.

@Mphosugar is a Lifestyle and Wine influencer

