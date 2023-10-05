Six hacks to replace eggs in baking

With the local poultry industry hit by avian flu, chicken and eggs are vanishing from South African supermarket shelves. Though there are some plant-based replacements available for chicken, eggs are a baking essential. Here are six easy replacements:
1. APPLE SAUCE
Shop-bought or homemade apple purée is a life-saving replacement for eggs in many recipes and particularly good in baking. If making the purée at home don't add any extra sugar. For every egg replaced use 60ml (1/4 cup) of apple sauce.
2. VINEGAR AND BICARBONATE OF SODA
Ideal for baking cakes, cupcakes and quick-mix breads and loaves. To replace 1 egg in a recipe mix 5ml (1 tsp) bicarbonate of soda with 15ml (1 tbsp) of white vinegar. Combined these 2 ingredients start a chemical reaction that produces carbon dioxide and water which provide the rise and lightness that eggs do in a recipe. It is recommended not to replace more than 3 eggs using this method in baking as it can leave a bicarbonate of soda aftertaste in the baked product.
3. YOGHURT OR BUTTERMILK/AMASI
Excellent substitutes for eggs as they are the perfect combo as raising agents, offering lightness without compromising on the flavour. Excellent for muffins, cakes and cupcakes.
To replace each egg in a recipe use 60ml (1/4 cup) of plain, not flavoured, yoghurt, or buttermilk for each egg called for in the recipe.
4. BANANA
Long used as an ideal replacement for eggs in baking — though the fruit does leave that distinctive banana flavour in baked products. If you don't have bananas simply replace with cooked and mashed butternut/pumpkin, mashed canned butter beans or even avocado which offer a more neutral flavour. But depending on what you use, it may affect the colour of the baked item.
Use to replace eggs in cakes, muffins, brownies and easy-mix breads and cakes. For each egg called for in the recipe replace with 60ml (4 tbsp) of purée of banana or other ingredients listed. Great for vegans too.
5. GROUND FLAXSEED OR CHIA SEED
Not only are these replacements nutritious and high in fibre, they work best in replacing the egg in pancakes, waffles, quick-mix breads and cookies, but not cakes or muffins as the seeds deliver a more dense baked product.
Grind the seeds in a pestle & mortar or small blender using 15ml (1 tbsp) of either seed with 45ml (3 tbsp) water, mixed well together to replace 1 egg called for in a recipe.
6. AQUAFABA
A brilliant more recently discovered egg replacement, aquafaba is the liquid found in canned pulses like chickpeas and beans. It is an excellent egg white replacement for making meringues, marshmallows, macarons or nougat. The beauty of aquafaba is that it's also a good vegan replacement for eggs. Simply drain the liquid of the canned pulses and use 45ml (3 tbsp) of aquafaba to replace 1 one egg in the recipe.
Six hacks to replace eggs in baking
From apple sauce to flax seed, you won't believe what you can use as a replacement for eggs for your baking
