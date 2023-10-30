Food

Dining out for goodness sake

Sbu Mkwanazi and Sanet Oberholzer stumble on two eateries in the East Rand catering to those seeking healthier alternatives

30 October 2023 - 16:24 By Sanet Oberholzer and Sbu Mkwanazi

CHERUBS COFFEE SHOP AND HOME INDUSTRIES..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest

  1. Dining out for goodness sake Food
  2. SPONSORED | Isuzu X The Edit Man: how your next road trip meets comfort and ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Lupita Nyong’o adopts a cat after breakup with Selema Masekela Lifestyle
  4. SPOTLIGHT | Freddy's video game hits big screens; John Cena goes 'Freelance'; ... Lifestyle
  5. ‘Renaissance World Tour: A Film by Beyoncé’ to premier in London and Los ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...
December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...