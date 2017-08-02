The City of Cape Town has called on companies to set up facilities for women to express milk in the workplace and breastfeed their babies.

In fact‚ authorities here are so serious about the issue that it has started a Breastfeeding Restoration Plan.

Last year it recruited infant feeding counsellors through the Expanded Public Works Programme to clinics to advocate why breast is best.

According to the city‚ breastfeeding during the first six months of a child's life is ''critical'' and should ''continue in conjunction with solid foods'' up until the child is two years old.

JP Smith‚ the mayoral committee member for social services‚ said the widespread availability of formula had made the natural way less attractive to moms.

"Celebrating Breastfeeding Week is therefore crucial in our drive to explain to mothers why breastfeeding is best‚ as well as ensure that they are able to do it in relative comfort at home or in the workplace. Changing societal attitudes is necessary to create an enabling environment for breastfeeding mothers‚" he said.