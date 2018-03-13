#BodyGoals: How to work out like Amanda du-Pont
The celeb gives us the skinny on her go-to exercises and why it's worth dressing up before you hit the gym
There's no doubt that Amanda du-Pont constantly serves body goals.
The actress and TV presenter recently turned up the heat as the face of Adidas' Adicolor, the sports brand's latest range, which is a colourful revival of their iconic '80s look.
The campaign, which features du-Pont in an African-themed shoot, was aptly shot by it photographer Trevor Stuurman.
But what really has our heads turning is du-Pont's ability to keep up with her intense fitness regime despite her hectic schedule. Whether she's on set or on vacation, the hard-working screen star never lets her guard down when it comes to working out.
She tells us more:
How often do you workout?
Six days a week if my schedule allows. Best is everyday. Worst would be three times a week.
What motivates you to hit the gym?
It’s like brushing my teeth, it needs to be done. Health is wealth.
What is your favourite workout song?
It changes all the time.
Does dressing up for gym make it easier?
It doesn’t make the training easier, but it makes me feel good to look at myself in the mirror lifting weights in amazing training outfits.
What do you eat on your cheat days?
Whatever I’m in the mood for, but I don’t have cheat days. I believe in balance.
Three exercises we should not be skipping during our workout?
Squats, weights, strength training.
• This article is adapted from one originally published on SowetanLIVE; visit the SMag section for more great lifestyle reads.