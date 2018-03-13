BodyGoals: How to work out like Amanda du-Pont

How often do you workout?

Six days a week if my schedule allows. Best is everyday. Worst would be three times a week.

What motivates you to hit the gym?

It’s like brushing my teeth, it needs to be done. Health is wealth.

What is your favourite workout song?

It changes all the time.

Does dressing up for gym make it easier?

It doesn’t make the training easier, but it makes me feel good to look at myself in the mirror lifting weights in amazing training outfits.

What do you eat on your cheat days?

Whatever I’m in the mood for, but I don’t have cheat days. I believe in balance.

Three exercises we should not be skipping during our workout?

Squats, weights, strength training.

