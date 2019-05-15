Heavy periods? You might have an undiagnosed bleeding disorder

About 30% of all women report heavy menstrual periods at some point during their reproductive years. Up to 15% of these have an underlying bleeding disorder and yet most have never been diagnosed, leaving thousands of women to suffer from a treatable problem.

As a haematologist and clinician scientist at Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada, who cares for patients with inherited bleeding disorders, it is a major source of frustration for me that women with bleeding disorders can wait up to 15 years to get appropriate testing and treatment.

I worry even more about what happens to those who never get diagnosed. These women are at risk of acute haemorrhages leading to blood transfusions and the need for hysterectomy.

I would like to share some evidence-based information about heavy periods, what it means to be a female “carrier” of haemophilia and how you can easily test yourself for a bleeding disorder.

IRON DEFICIENCY AND ABNORMAL PERIODS

Bleeding disorders that affect women include von Willebrand disease and haemophilia — both are inherited and are caused by low levels of “clotting factors” (proteins needed for normal blood clotting).

In families with a bleeding disorder, it is common for women to not realise their periods are heavy because other affected women in the family have similar problems. To them, heavy periods seem normal.