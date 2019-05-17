Flu season is here and it's time to safeguard against it: NICD

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reminded South Africans to protect themselves against the flu.

The institute said South Africa was already in influenza season, which usually ran from May to August.

"During this time, we see a marked increase in cases of influenza in the community, as well as people seeking care for influenza-like illness at healthcare facilities,” the institute said.

“The influenza season is considered to have started when the influenza detections in the influenza-like illness surveillance sentinel surveillance programme (Viral Watch) rises above the seasonal threshold, as determined by the Moving Epidemic Method (a sequential analysis using the R Language), and this increase is sustained. The seasonal threshold was reached in week 16 (the week ending 21 April).